Stephen A. Skaggs Sells 500 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.26. 300,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,558. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 151.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

