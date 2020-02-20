Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 19th (ETSY, FNF, FNLPF, FNMA, FOE, FTDR, FTSI, GFI, GIL, GLNCY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 19th:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a neutral rating on the stock.

