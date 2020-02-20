Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Zillow Group Put Options (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,996 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,510% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

