Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,230% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE opened at $63.40 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

