Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,045,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,031% from the previous session’s volume of 92,423 shares.The stock last traded at $1.35 and had previously closed at $1.14.

STRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

In related news, insider David Driscoll sold 26,213 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,601.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,305,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,882 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

