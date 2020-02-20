Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.60

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.60 and traded as high as $52.19. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 142,745 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $893.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 53,697 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

