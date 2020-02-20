Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.60

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.60 and traded as high as $52.19. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 142,745 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $893.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
