Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.18-1.21 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $168.48. The stock had a trading volume of 330,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

