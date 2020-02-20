SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey Sells 2,048 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $626,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SunPower stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 158,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,022. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.63 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $4,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 71,894 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 31.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $8,368,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

