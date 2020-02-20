Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:SRES opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday. Sunrise Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.23 ($0.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.12.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

