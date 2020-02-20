Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $147,324.66 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $147,324.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,014,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,623 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $64,960.39.

On Thursday, January 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $437,751.64.

RUN stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.62. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sunrun by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

