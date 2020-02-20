Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SHO stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

