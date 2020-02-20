Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 156,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,856. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

