SunTrust Banks Raises Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $115.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.08.

Everbridge stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 589,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,677 shares of company stock worth $8,952,719. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 478,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

