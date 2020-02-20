SunTrust Banks Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $31.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price dropped by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

BHC opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

