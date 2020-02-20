SunTrust Banks Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $31.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price dropped by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.
BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.
BHC opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
