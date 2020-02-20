Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Supreme Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Supreme Cannabis has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

