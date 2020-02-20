Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:SRYB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 75. Surrey Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

