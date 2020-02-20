Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
OTCMKTS:SRYB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 75. Surrey Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.
