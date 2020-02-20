sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $12,406.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.02966088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00228774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00145713 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 5,556,217 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

