Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.58

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB (STO:SCA.A) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and traded as high as $106.60. Svenska Cellulosa SCA shares last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 12,437 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 96.42.

Svenska Cellulosa SCA Company Profile (STO:SCA.A)

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production.

