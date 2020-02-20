SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie Sells 11,682 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander J. Lurie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.60. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVMK by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

