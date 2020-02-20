Swiss National Bank Buys 2,200 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Royal Gold worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 37.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Royal Gold by 99.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

RGLD traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

