Swiss National Bank Buys 3,400 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of GCI Liberty worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth about $85,001,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. 11,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLIBA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

