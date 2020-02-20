Swiss National Bank Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Five Below worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

