Swiss National Bank Has $14.07 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Donaldson worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,484. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

