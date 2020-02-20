Swiss National Bank Has $15.57 Million Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of 58.com worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

WUBA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 208,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,805. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. 58.com’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

