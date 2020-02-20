Swiss National Bank Has $16.22 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

KRC stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.08. 8,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,427. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

