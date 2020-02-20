Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,600 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of New Residential Investment worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after buying an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 387,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 999,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 2,043,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,076. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.