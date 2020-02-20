Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 88.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 88.50 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 119 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 111.28.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.