Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.58-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

Shares of SYNH opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

