Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Synergy CHC Corp (OTCMKTS:SNYR)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp., a consumer health care company, markets and distributes various consumer branded products primarily in the health and wellness industry in North America. The company offers FOCUSfactor, a brain-health nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients; Flat Tummy Tea, a two-step herbal detox tea that works to help speed metabolism, boost energy, and reduce bloating; and Hand MD, an anti-aging skincare line formulated for the hands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.