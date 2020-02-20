SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.13 and the highest is $3.14. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SNX traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. 212,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,968. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,396 shares of company stock worth $6,223,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. CWM LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SYNNEX by 854.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

