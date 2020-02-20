Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.36.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.