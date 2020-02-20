Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.36.
Shares of SNPS opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $166.87.
In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
