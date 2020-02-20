Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

