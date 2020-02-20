Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,910,000 after buying an additional 752,187 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AngioDynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,103 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AngioDynamics by 128.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.69. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

