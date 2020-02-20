Synovus Financial Corp Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Steven Madden by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SHOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. 259,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

