Synovus Financial Corp Has $321,000 Holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,860,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. 5,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.