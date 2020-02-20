Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.97. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,455. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

