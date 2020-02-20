Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,078.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,104,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN traded down $3.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.03. 27,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,075. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

