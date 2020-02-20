Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 360.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in IDEX by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.87. 6,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average of $165.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $141.47 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.56.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.