T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). T2 Biosystems reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.13. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $74,660. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,369 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

