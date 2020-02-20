TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

TTWO stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,027. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

