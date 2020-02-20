Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Up 9.6%

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.60, 824,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 395,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 187.15% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Talend SA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $16,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Talend by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Talend by 30.0% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $6,212,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Talend by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,932,000 after purchasing an additional 150,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

