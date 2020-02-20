Tapestry’s (TPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 681,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 280.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

