Tarang Amin Sells 59,378 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 666,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,170. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $980.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

