Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) Stock Price Down 30.9%

Targeted Medical Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:TRGM) dropped 30.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM)

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Targeted Medical Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targeted Medical Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.