Tatro Capital LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,313,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,269,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $425.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

