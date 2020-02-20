Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $300.00

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.88), with a volume of 32200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $167.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.94.

About Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

