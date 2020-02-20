Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) PT Raised to $52.50 at Citigroup

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $52.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE TCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 501,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,921. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

