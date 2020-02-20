Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) PT Raised to $52.50 at Citigroup

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $52.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
NYSE TCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 501,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,921. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $54.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
