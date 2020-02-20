Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Position Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,558,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300,397 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $935,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 409,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

