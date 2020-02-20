Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 10,310 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,245 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,002. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 654,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,523,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

