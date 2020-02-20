Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,243 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $34,754,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $102,014,000 after acquiring an additional 241,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. S&P Equity Research lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,726.

NXPI stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

